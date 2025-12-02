Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

2025-12-02 04:00:18
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold its quarterly meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

According to a UNSC statement, Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with a senior official from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and a civil society representative, are expected to brief the session.

The statement added that closed consultations will follow the public meeting. No details regarding the exact date of the session have been shared.

