America's Most Festive Garages Wanted For Garage's 2025 Holiday Contest


2025-12-02 03:46:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Garage is inviting homeowners across the United States to bring their holiday spirit to the driveway with the launch of its Deck the Garage 2025 Contest, a national competition to find the most creative and festive holiday garage.

Full contest details and entry information are available at

The contest celebrates originality, curb appeal and community cheer. One lucky homeowner will win a $500 Visa gift card and be featured in a special holiday story on Garage.


Key Dates:

Entry Deadline: December 12, 2025


Voting: December 15–21, 2025 on Instagram (participants must vote for homes other than their own)


Winner Announced: December 23, 2025, on Garage and Instagram


Quote
“We see garages as more than just storage spaces, they're part of the home,” said Abby Drexler, Digital PR Strategist at Garage.“This contest is a fun way to celebrate how people bring creativity, warmth, and holiday spirit to a space that often gets overlooked.”


About Garage
Garage is the go-to destination for garage inspiration, design ideas and homeowner insights. From renovation ROI guides to real-estate data reports, Garage helps homeowners make the most of one of their home's most valuable spaces.
Learn more at Garage or follow @garage_official on Instagram.

EIN Presswire

