129 GW Solar Push Takes Non-Fossil Share Beyond 50 Pc Of India's Total Installed Capacity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) India's present solar capacity stands at 129 gigawatt (GW), while the non-fossil electricity capacity has crossed 259 GW, accounting for over 50 per cent of the nation's total installed power capacity as of October 2025, marking a historic shift toward low-carbon energy, the official data showed on Tuesday.

The solar sector has expanded at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, growing from just 3 GW in 2014 to 129.92 GW by October 2025 -- a remarkable over 40-fold increase.

This rapid growth has made solar the largest contributor to the renewable energy portfolio, surpassing wind, hydro, and biomass capacities.

The surge in solar capacity is driving a steady increase in the share of renewable energy in the overall power mix.

According to the official data, rapid progress in renewable energy expansion is driven not only by market momentum but also by a robust policy and strategic framework.

National targets and global climate commitments, outlined under the Panchamrit Declaration at COP26 in Glasgow (November 2021), provide a clear roadmap for a sustainable energy future.

The five key components of the Panchamrit framework are 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity by 2030, 50 per cent share of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, reduction of total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, and reduction of carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent by 2030, net zero emissions by 2070.

India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions is being translated into action through a series of large-scale government programmes. These initiatives are designed to accelerate renewable energy adoption, promote sustainable living, and strengthen India's clean technology ecosystem.

PM Surya Ghar scheme is one of the central pillars of India's push toward renewable energy and net‐zero emissions. Launched on February 13, 2024 with a Cabinet approval, the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore. It aims to provide rooftop solar systems to one crore households, providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Launched in January 2010, the National Solar Mission (NSM) is a flagship initiative of the government aimed at promoting the large-scale deployment of solar energy across the country. The mission plays a key role in achieving India's renewable energy targets and its commitment to a low-carbon future.

Notably, production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Solar PV, with a total outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, is promoting domestic manufacturing of high-efficiency solar PV modules and reduce import dependence.