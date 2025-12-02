G20 Summit: Norway Reaffirms Support To Africa's Development With NOK 3.1 Billion Pledge To The African Development Fund's Seventeenth Replenishment

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, December 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

Norway reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to Africa's low-income countries with a NOK 3.1 billion pledge to the African Development Fund's seventeenth replenishment (ADF-17). The announcement, made during the Global Citizen Now: Johannesburg event, held on 21 November, was later reiterated in a bilateral meeting between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah ( ).

The pledge includes a core ADF-17 contribution of NOK 2,377 million, representing a 5.79 percent increase from ADF-16. Norway also confirmed continued support to the Fund's Climate Action Window with a commitment of NOK 150 million. Earlier in 2025, Norway contributed NOK 50 million to the Climate Action Window ( ) becoming its fifth investor.

Dr Sidi Ould Tah welcomed the announcement, saying:“Norway has been a highly valued partner of the African Development Fund. My discussion with the Prime Minister underscored our shared focus on youth opportunity, sustainable growth, and strong partnerships. Norway's support to ADF-17 will help the Fund expand its impact at a decisive moment for Africa's most vulnerable economies.”

Norway has participated in every replenishment of the African Development Fund since joining in 1973 and continues to prioritize core support that enhances predictability and responsiveness. According to the Norwegian Government's official statement, this contribution reflects Norway's commitment to improving access to food, electricity, water and sanitation, health services, education, and jobs for people living in the world's most vulnerable contexts.

In the Norwegian government's official statement ( ), Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said:“All countries share a responsibility to work to build a more peaceful and more equitable world. This funding will go towards improving the lives of some of the world's poorest people. It will be used, among other things, to provide people with access to food, electricity, water and sanitation, health services, education and jobs.”

Norway further noted that the contribution forms part of the follow-up to its 2024 strategy for engagement with African countries ( ). Norway recognizes the African Development Fund's integral role in initiatives such as Mission 300 ( ), which aims to expand electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

The African Development Fund is the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group and a key source of financing for 37 low-income African countries. Since 1972, it has supported essential investments in energy, transport, agriculture, regional integration, and governance through grants, highly concessional loans, and guarantees.

The seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund will be finalized at a pledging session in London from 15 to 16 December 2025, when development partners will confirm their contributions.

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre and African Development Bank Group President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah



