Bankablytm And Access Granted Strengthen Alabama's Capital Readiness Statewide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Access Granted Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and official member of the Innovate Alabama Partner Network, alongside fintech platform BankablyTM, is celebrating Week 7 of its Building Business Credit with BankablyTM pilot with Elevate by Grameen America (Birmingham Center 4) - one of several financial readiness and capital access programs Access Granted has delivered across the state this year.
Fueled by support and funding through the Innovate Alabama Network, Access Granted has spent 2025 expanding tax literacy, accounting compliance, and capital readiness programs for underserved entrepreneurs in both urban and rural communities. The partnership has enabled the organization to deliver low- to no-cost technical assistance, including business credit development, financial documentation training, and BankablyTM's proprietary Business Bankability ScoreTM diagnostic.
The Elevate by Grameen pilot equips women entrepreneurs with the business-credit foundation and funding-readiness tools often missing in traditional microloan programs. Participants are receiving hands-on support in business setup, reporting vendor accounts, credit monitoring, compliant bookkeeping, banking structure, and lender-preferred documentation:“This work didn't start with this pilot - this is part of a yearlong commitment,” says Talibah M. Bayles, Founder of Access Granted Inc. and TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C.“Through the Innovate Alabama support we've received, we've been able to scale BankablyTM and expand financial readiness programming statewide. Our mission is simple: equip Alabama's entrepreneurs with the structure, clarity, and documentation needed to become truly funding-ready.”
Access Granted's statewide work also includes programming through the Capital Readiness Lab at the Miles College Women's Business Center, as well as various tax, accounting, and funding-preparedness initiatives grounded in BankablyTM's integrated financial readiness model.
The Elevate by Grameen pilot concludes next week, with additional cohorts planned for 2026.
