We Are Like Brothers Shivakumar Will Become CM When High Command Decides, Says Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 2 (IANS) The much-awaited breakfast meeting hosted by Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday morning has concluded. After spending nearly one-and-a-half hours together, both leaders reiterated that they are united and working together. They also stated that they will abide by the decision of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the high command regarding the leadership issue.

Addressing the media jointly with Dy CM Shivakumar after the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he and Shivakumar are like brothers and will continue to work together for the party. When asked when Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said that he would assume the role whenever the high command decides.

“I came to Shivakumar's residence for breakfast. He had visited our residence earlier for breakfast and had invited me then to come to his home for breakfast or dinner. I accepted the invitation, and today I visited his residence and had breakfast with him,” he said.

“We discussed party matters. Importantly, the Winter Session begins on December 8 and will continue for two weeks. We discussed our strategy. The BJP is preparing for a no-confidence motion and other issues, and we also discussed these matters. We will face them aggressively. BJP-JD(S) leaders, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and others have already held discussions. We also discussed how to conduct the Assembly session,” he said.

When asked about the leadership issue, the Chief Minister said,“We had discussed this during the previous breakfast meeting as well. Whatever decision the high command and Rahul Gandhi take, we will abide by it. We are always together. We are together today too. It is not that we appeared united only during the breakfast meeting two days ago - we are always united.”

“I will meet the high command leaders if they give me an appointment. I am also meeting National General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday in Mangaluru. We will be attending an event together as guests,” he said.

“We will also call a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and dine together there. Shivakumar and I are always like brothers. We work for one party and one ideology. Importantly, we will work together for the 2028 Assembly elections,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

Sharing more about the breakfast, CM Siddaramaiah said,“Non-vegetarian food was prepared at his house. At our house, breakfast was vegetarian. I am a non-vegetarian and he (Shivakumar) is a vegetarian. I asked him to bring good country chicken from the village because the original native breed is not available here.”

Dy CM Shivakumar said that he and the Chief Minister are united and discussed government and party affairs during the breakfast meeting.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah relished idli and 'natikoli saaru' (a chicken gravy dish) during a breakfast meeting at the residence of Dy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Shivakumar's brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, along with Congress MLA and Shivakumar's staunch supporter H.D. Ranganath, also joined the breakfast.

Taking to X, Dy CM Shivakumar said,“Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress' vision.”

The breakfast meeting was organised at Shivakumar's private residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

CM Siddaramaiah was accorded a warm welcome by Shivakumar and Suresh. Suresh and MLA Ranganath touched the Chief Minister's feet. Suresh presented him with a bouquet and honoured him with a shawl, while Shivakumar warmly greeted him and escorted him inside.

CM Siddaramaiah invited Suresh and Ranganath to join the breakfast as well. While Siddaramaiah served idlis and his favourite 'natikoli saaru', Shivakumar, who is on a vow, avoided non-vegetarian food and ate idlis with vegetable sambar.