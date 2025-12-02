403
Japan Recovers WWII Soldiers Remains from Bangladesh
(MENAFN) Japan has successfully recovered the remains of 18 World War II soldiers from Bangladesh's Chattogram War Cemetery, marking the end of an 80-year separation from their homeland.
A specialized 10-person team appointed by Tokyo conducted the delicate excavation operation with full security and logistical backing from the Bangladesh Army, military officials confirmed in a statement released Monday.
The Chattogram War Cemetery was originally constructed by British military authorities during the Second World War as a final resting place for fallen combatants. Among the 731 service members interred at the site, 19 were Japanese nationals, cemetery records indicate.
Following the completion of excavation procedures, Bangladesh Army personnel presented a ceremonial Guard of Honor with complete military protocol on November 28, after which the remains were officially transferred to Japanese custody for repatriation.
This operation follows a similar 2024 mission in which Japan retrieved 23 deceased soldiers from the Mainamati War Cemetery located in Cumilla, also at Tokyo's formal request.
The initiative represents Japan's inaugural systematic effort to repatriate war casualties nearly eight decades after the conflict concluded. These soldiers had been captured and detained by British forces during World War II operations in the region.
Both cemetery sites have evolved into significant historical landmarks that attract visitors throughout the country.
