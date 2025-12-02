Delhi: 2,200 Students Get Free JEE, NEET Coaching Under Govt Mission

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood shared the latest progress of the 'Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission' with the Directorate of Education on Monday, informing the board that as many as 2,200 students are receiving free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams like of JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET under Delhi government's 'Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission'.

According to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, this Rs 21 crore mission was launched to ensure that students of government schools in the national capital have access to AI-equipped classrooms, an education system based on human values, and true equal opportunities for every child. Attributing the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sood said that the Delhi government is continuously working to fulfil students' aspirations, ensure their emotional security, and build future-ready schools in the capital.

"Through this mission, we are providing not only educational resources to the children of Delhi schools, but also the courage, confidence and emotional strength to dream big", said Sood. This major initiative, launched to provide free professional coaching to meritorious students of Delhi Government schools, will open new opportunities for academic excellence and career development for the youth," he said

Coaching Details and Gender Equality

Sood further explained that under this scheme, the Delhi government aims to reserve 50 seats, out of the total seats in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation courses, exclusively for girls. Whereas, 150 seats out of the total 1,000 seats in CUET-UG have already been reserved for girls to promote gender equality. These competitive exam classes will be conducted through trained institutions such as Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus, and Ravindra Institute. Students will receive classroom instruction, live sessions, study materials, and test-preparation support. These classes will be held after school hours and on weekends.

Sood stated that these students are not just preparing for exams, but are preparing to transform their lives. This mission is not merely an effort to provide educational resources, but a simple means to instil the courage and emotional strength to dream big.

Overwhelming Response and Program Commencement

Describing this initiative as a turning point in Delhi's government education system, he said that approximately 62,000 students participated in the CET-2025 exam held on October 30, 2025, reflecting the unprecedented aspirations and potential of Delhi's youth. The counselling process for selected students has been completed, and classes began on November 26, 2025.

Emphasis on Mental Health and Safe Learning Environments

Referring to recent incidents in Delhi schools, the Education Minister reiterated the importance of an emotionally safe, sensitive, and responsive learning environment, saying that no child in Delhi should feel ignored, unheard, or helpless. Education is not just about marks, but also about mental health, dignity, and humanity, said Sood. He urged the heads of all private and government schools in Delhi to prioritise and strengthen specific mechanisms, such as Psychological support systems, early identification of stress in children, Sensitivity training for teachers on mental health, and the development of peer support and a free communication system in their respective schools.

Vision for Delhi's Future-Ready Schools

The Education Minister further reiterated the government's long-term vision, stating, "We are striving to create an environment in Delhi's schools where children learn happily, teachers teach with pride, and community engagement serves a purpose. With AI-based classrooms, modern furniture, digital equipment, and human values, we will make Delhi's government schools the preferred choice for generations to come."

"The school bags we gave to the children there were not just for books, but to carry their dreams," said Sood while referring to his recent visit to the MCD school in Lajpat Nagar. "Today, the 'Vidya Shakti Mission' brings not just a dream but a promise that no child in Delhi's schools will be left behind due to lack of proper guidance, financial resources, or emotional support, he added.

Underlining the merit-based spirit of the scheme, Sood said that the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission is not just a scheme but a movement. A movement dedicated to empowering children's talents, protecting mental health, bridging social gaps, and advancing Delhi's educational potential from the grassroots level. (ANI)

