Will Shah Rukh Khan Cameo In Rajinikanth's Superhit Film? Here's What We Know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might be making a comeback to the Tamil film industry. More than two decades after his debut in Tamil films with 'Hey Ram', there are rumours that Shah Rukh could now be a part of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film. According to media reports, Shah Rukh will make a cameo in the upcoming film 'Jailer 2'. The first part of this film was released in 2023, starring Rajinikanth.

When will Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for 'Jailer 2'?

The discussion about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo comes a few months after director Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly chose Aamir Khan for a cameo in 'Coolie'. According to reports, the team is eyeing a Hindi superstar to increase the film's scale. There is no confirmation on this yet. However, fans are speculating about the possibility of Shah Rukh sharing the screen with Rajinikanth. Many reports also claim that the shooting for Shah Rukh's part is tentatively scheduled for March 2026.

A report from Sacnilk claims that an A-lister from Bollywood is indeed being considered for a significant role in the film. However, it suggests that Shah Rukh's name is locked in at this stage. Interestingly, Shah Rukh was also reportedly approached for a cameo in 'Coolie', but he turned down the offer for some reason.

What will be the story of 'Jailer 2'?

'Jailer 2' will reportedly pick up after the events of the first film, where Muthuvel Pandian is pursued as he takes on an idol-smuggling syndicate for revenge. The sequel is said to explore this new criminal network. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he is currently busy shooting for the film 'King'. His daughter Suhana Khan will also be seen in a lead role in this film. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff will be seen in important roles.