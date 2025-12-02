Gita's Message Echoes Across Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra: Global Gita Recitation Held With 21,000 Children During International Gita Mahotsav

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Attends the Event

Gita's Message is Timeless, Inspiring All of Humanity-Chief Minister

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gita Mahotsav Has Emerged as an International Festival with Global Participation-Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh, December 1– As part of the International Gita Mahotsav, a grand and historic Global Gita Path was organized on Monday at Keshav Park in Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra. During this mass recitation, 21,000 children chanted verses from the Gita in unison, creating a divine spectacle that filled the atmosphere with knowledge, devotion, and spirituality. This unprecedented participation reflected the Indian principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the event and announced a special holiday on Tuesday for the school students who took part in the Global Gita Path in Kurukshetra. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj were also present on the occasion.

Extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti, the Chief Minister prayed to Lord Krishna to illuminate the lives of citizens with the light of knowledge. He said that on this sacred date, 5,163 years ago, Lord Krishna imparted the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna-teachings that continue to guide humanity even today. He noted that the sky echoed with the chanting of the Ashtadashi verses by 21,000 students, and expressed pride that these verses were being recited simultaneously across various regions of India as well as in many other countries.

He added that the significance of reciting the Gita is not only religious but also scientific. The positive sound waves produced by chanting the mantras of the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita bring peace to the mind and brain, instil moral values in thoughts, and energize the individual.

Gita Mahotsav Becomes a Global Celebration Under the Inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister said that it is due to the guidance of the karmayogi Prime Minister, Sh Narendra Modi, that Gita Jayanti is now celebrated globally. He recalled that during his first visit to the United States on September 19, 2014, the Prime Minister presented the book“The Gita According to Gandhi” by Sh Mahadev Desai to then US President Barack Obama. Inspired by this remarkable gesture, the annual international celebration of Gita Jayanti began in 2016, drawing participants from many countries and millions of devotees.

He added that on November 25, the Prime Minister attended the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and inaugurated the Mahabharata-themed Anubhav Kendra. On November 28, the Prime Minister also referred to this Anubhav Kendra in Udupi, Karnataka, encouraging people across the country to visit it. Today, under his visionary leadership, the festival has truly assumed a global stature.

Karmanye Vadhikaraste: Lord Krishna's Teaching that Guides Individuals on the Path of Duty

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister, along with promoting the teachings of the Gita, has also played a significant role in spreading yoga across the world. It is due to his efforts that International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. He said that in today's times, people face numerous challenges-such as stress, anger, and uncertainty-and that the Gita inspires us to maintain equanimity through all of life's ups and downs. He added that a person who recites the Gita daily rises above lust, anger, greed, attachment, and ego. Each verse of the Gita serves as a lamp of knowledge, while each chapter provides a guide to life. The teaching of“Karmanye Vadhikaraste” given by Lord Krishna leads individuals on the path of duty and helps establish discipline and balance in society. If every person adopts this principle in their daily life, harmony, discipline, and equilibrium will naturally prevail in society.

The Gita's Message Is Timeless, Inspiring Not Only India but All of Humanity

Nayab Singh Saini said that every verse of the Gita offers fresh inspiration for life. The Gita is not merely a dialogue between Arjuna and Lord Krishna; it provides answers to every question we encounter. According to mythological belief, any home where the Gita is recited regularly remains free from negative energy. The Gita teaches us that happiness and sorrow, success and failure, profit and loss are all integral parts of life. We should maintain equanimity and not be disturbed by these experiences. If everyone embraces this teaching, mutual conflicts and tensions will naturally diminish.

He added that the message of the Gita is timeless-a source of inspiration not only for India but for all humanity. If people adopt the Gita's teachings in their daily lives, evils, inequalities, and conflicts will fade away, paving the way for an ideal society. By embracing the Gita's message, we can build stronger relationships and foster harmony within society. The Chief Minister also administered a pledge to those present, urging them to understand the wisdom of the Gita, incorporate it into their lives, and share it with others.

Gita is a Guide to instill Good Values in the Young Generation-Gyananand Maharaj

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, extending greetings and best wishes to the nation on Gita Jayanti, said that Lord Krishna delivered the message of karma to Arjuna on the sacred land of Kurukshetra. He said that it is a privilege to celebrate Gita Jayanti in Kurukshetra, the very place chosen by Lord Krishna for imparting his divine teachings. For the past ten years, the International Gita Mahotsav has been celebrated on a grand scale, and he credited Union Minister Manohar Lal and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for this achievement.

He said that today, on Gita Jayanti, 21,000 students are participating in the Global Gita Path from Keshav Park in Kurukshetra. Additionally, 1,00,800 students from 114 blocks of Haryana and millions of people across more than 50 countries are also witnessing the Global Gita Path. The government, he added, is committed to spreading the teachings of the holy Gita among the general public, as it offers solutions to every challenge and emphasizes the importance of righteous action. Embracing the Gita's teachings can help young people build strong character, develop self-confidence, and advance in their careers.

Gita Holds the Path to Knowledge, Modern Science, Heritage, and Development”-Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said that the entire world is receiving knowledge and values from Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita. He emphasized that the holy book the Gita provides a path toward heritage, development, knowledge, and even modern science. Therefore, every individual should think big and work diligently to progress. He added that the Gita also offers a roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047, and that the young generation will play a decisive role in realizing this vision. To instill strong values in the youth, the state government is organizing major events such as the International Gita Mahotsav and the Global Gita Path. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, he said, deserves commendation for consistently promoting initiatives like the International Gita Mahotsav. He further said that thousands of years ago, Lord Shri Krishna delivered the message of karma on this sacred land, and today's youth should embrace the teachings of the Gita to awaken the wisdom within themselves.

On this occasion, Baba Bhupendra Singh, Swami Master Maharaj, Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Somnath Sachdeva, Director of the National Institute of Design Dr. Ramnik Kaur, and former Minister of State Subhash Sudha also expressed their views.

Chairman of the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog Shravan Garg, Vice Chairman of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach, Chairman Jaideep Arya, Chairman Dharamveer Mirzapur, OSD to the Chief Minister Bharat Bhushan Bharti, Swami Sampurnanand Maharaj, Vice Chancellor of AYUSH University Kartar Singh Dhiman, and several other dignitaries were also present at the program.