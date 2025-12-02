Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions To Gaurav Khanna?


2025-12-02 03:09:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 19's media round turned intense as reporters grilled contestants with sharp, personal questions. Farhana, Malti and Pranit faced heated scrutiny, but the moment that stunned everyone was a deeply personal query about Gaurav Khanna's family planning. The emotional exchange left the house silent and contestants disturbed.

MENAFN02122025007385015968ID1110423453



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search