Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions To Gaurav Khanna?

Bigg Boss 19's media round turned intense as reporters grilled contestants with sharp, personal questions. Farhana, Malti and Pranit faced heated scrutiny, but the moment that stunned everyone was a deeply personal query about Gaurav Khanna's family planning. The emotional exchange left the house silent and contestants disturbed.

