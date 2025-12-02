How A Punjab Man Allegedly Leaked Army Secrets To Pakistan ISI Since Operation Sindoor

In a case that has once again highlighted the shadowy world of espionage at India's borders, Rajasthan's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a 34-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly collecting sensitive Indian Army information and passing it on to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Prakash Singh, also known as Badal, a resident of Firozpur, was taken into custody near a military installation in Ganganagar district and formally booked under the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

Under the Lens: How Singh Came Under Surveillance

Inspector General (Intelligence) Prafful Kumar revealed that the CID had been closely monitoring suspected espionage activity in the region, particularly links to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

“During surveillance, it emerged that Prakash Singh was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media. He was gathering sensitive information linked to the army in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat and sending it to a Pakistani handler,” Kumar stated.

Singh's activities reportedly came under suspicion after intelligence officers noticed unusual behaviour near military installations. He was first spotted on November 27 near the Sadulwali military station in Ganganagar, prompting a Border Intelligence team to pick him up for preliminary questioning.

The Alleged Espionage Activities

According to CID officials, Singh had been communicating with Pakistani operatives since the period of Operation Sindoor. The information he allegedly passed on included details of Army vehicles, installations, border-area geography, bridges, railway lines, and ongoing construction projects.

But the investigation uncovered a more sophisticated dimension to Singh's activities. He reportedly assisted Pakistani operatives in creating Indian WhatsApp accounts by procuring OTPs issued on Indian mobile numbers. These accounts were then allegedly used for espionage and other anti-national purposes, with Singh receiving monetary compensation for his role.

A technical analysis of Singh's devices, combined with hours of questioning at the central interrogation centre in Jaipur, confirmed these activities, officials said.