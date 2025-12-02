Sanchar Saathi App Row: Rahul Gandhi To Debate Issue In Parliament

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday refrained from commenting on the directions to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi App on mobile phones, stating that he would debate the issue in the House. He said, "Will not comment now; will speak in the debate in the House about it."

The DoT has instructed manufacturers and importers to pre-install the app in the mobile handsets and ensure the app is visible and accessible at first use, and cannot be disabled. For devices already on the market, companies have been asked to push the app via software updates.

According to the Ministry of Telecommunication, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, enable easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse, and improve the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

Opposition Slams Move as 'Attack on Privacy'

Earlier today, Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised the government's directive, calling it "an attack on privacy."

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury had also filed an adjournment motion to demand a discussion on the Sanchar Saathi app directive by the DoT in the House.

Government Responds, Open to Debate

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju responded to the Opposition's criticism of the Sanchar Saathi app, urging parties not to create disruptions in Parliament and assuring that the government is open to debate on all issues.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "They dont need to dig out issues. A list of businesses has been prepared, and there are many issues. We will have a debate on the issues raised by the opposition as well, and think about how we need to move ahead. They dont need to find new issues and disturb the Parliament."

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by the Opposition MPs over the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. Speaker Om Birla summoned opposition floor leaders and ministers for a meeting to resolve the disruptions and restore order in the House.

