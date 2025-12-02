KIIT Btech Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room Mother Alleges 'Threats, Harassment Over Relationship'

An 18-year-old computer science student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar was found dead in his hostel room late on Sunday night. Infocity police believe the student died by suicide, marking the third such tragic incident on the campus this year. Two Nepalese students were found dead on February 16 and May 1, that had triggered diplomatic intervention by Nepal's government.

The student's mother, who hails from Raipur, lodged a formal complaint at the Infocity police station, accusing a girl from Chhattisgarh and her family of driving her son to suicide. She alleged the girl and her family had harassed and threatened the first-year student, ultimately pushing him towards the drastic step.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.“Testimony of hostel inmates, analysis of social media accounts, digital communication, and information provided by the mother and relatives of the deceased indicate that the student shared a friendship with the girl from Chhattisgarh, who is currently studying in Maharashtra. Based on this, we have registered a case against her and initiated an investigation,” said a statement from city police.

Officers revealed the student was alone in his room when his roommates stepped out. Upon returning around 10:30 pm, they found the door bolted from inside. Repeated knocks and calls went unanswered, prompting hostel authorities to alert the police at 10:45 pm.

“The room, which was locked from inside, was opened in the presence of police officers under videography. Initial findings indicate the student ended his life over personal issues. So far, no allegations have been raised regarding the circumstances of his death,” DCP Jagmohan Meena stated.

Senior officers, including ACP (Zone-VI) Sonali Singh Parmar, visited the site, examined evidence, and interacted with hostel residents.“The investigating officer seized exhibits including the deceased's mobile phone and laptop. The room was sealed, pending the arrival of the student's parents, who reached on Monday afternoon,” ACP Parmar said.

KIIT management expressed deep sorrow in a written statement:“According to the mother's account, the student ended his life due to personal relationship issues with a girl. The rising number of suicides in educational institutions in Odisha and other states is deeply concerning. This is a challenge we must collectively address.”

“We are cooperating fully with police in their investigation,” said Sradhanjali Nayak, director (public relations), KIIT.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)