Congress Slams Sanchar Saathi App As 'Orwellian Attack On Privacy'

Congress leaders slam move as 'Orwellian'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed the Department of Telecommunications' directive to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new mobile handsets, calling it "Orwellian" and warning that the government will now "pry into the private lives of every citizen" and is "replicating Russia". Speaking to ANI, Karti Chidambaram said, "It is Orwellian...The government will have access to and pry into the private lives of every citizen. This government is replicating Russia. I am sure there will be a lot of pushback."

Congress MP KC Venugopal alsoy criticised the government's directive, calling it "an attack on privacy." Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app..."

DoT details directive, cites citizen safety

The DoT has issued directions to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to end-users at the time of first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted. For devices already manufactured and available in sales channels, manufacturers and importers have been asked to push the application via software updates.

According to the ministry, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine mobile devices, enable easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules empower the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI numbers. India has a large second-hand mobile device market, where cases have been observed of stolen or blacklisted devices being resold, potentially making the purchaser an abettor in crime and causing financial loss.

