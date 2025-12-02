U.S. Approves Nearly $1.5 Billion In Military Support Packages For Saudi Arabia And Bahrain

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of aviation support, logistics and training packages to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The decision marks another step in Washington's ongoing military cooperation with Gulf partners.

In addition to the Saudi deals, Bahrain will receive a $445 million support package focused on maintenance and sustainment of its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which form the backbone of the country's air force.

Reuters reported on Monday that the United States has authorized two separate support packages for Saudi Arabia. Each package is worth around $500 million and includes maintenance services, spare parts and training necessary to operate and sustain Saudi military helicopters.

The State Department said the approved sales are designed to strengthen the operational capacity of regional partners and ensure long-term functionality of U.S.-supplied military systems. It also noted that the equipment and training will increase interoperability among Gulf militaries.

The timing of the announcement comes amid continued U.S. efforts to reinforce defense cooperation across the Gulf region amid shifting regional dynamics and ongoing security threats.

Analysts say the move signals Washington's intent to maintain strategic influence while ensuring Gulf states remain capable of managing their own defense systems.

The agreements, pending final approval from Congress, are expected to deepen security ties and reinforce ongoing military coordination between the United States and its Gulf allies.

