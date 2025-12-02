Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Says Capture Of Pokrovsk Could Shift Ukraine War Momentum

2025-12-02 03:08:52
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Putin says Russia's advance toward Pokrovsk marks a major turning point in the war, claiming momentum and strategic advantage against Ukrainian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says capturing the strategic city of Pokrovsk would accelerate Russia's military advance and secure key objectives in Ukraine.

Russia's push toward Pokrovsk marks what Putin describes as a turning point in the conflict, with Moscow claiming momentum across multiple fronts. During a Sunday visit to a military command center, Putin said the route to Pokrovsk holds“high strategic value” and would help secure goals outlined at the start of what the Kremlin calls its“special military operation.”

Reuters reported that Putin asserted Russian forces currently hold the initiative and are advancing steadily, suggesting Ukraine has struggled to halt recent movements.

Putin also claimed progress in southern Ukraine, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Russian troops had achieved noticeable gains. Ukrainian military leaders have not publicly confirmed these advances, and heavy fighting continues in contested areas.

The focus on Pokrovsk comes as the United States circulates a 28-point peace framework aimed at ending the war, though neither Kyiv nor Moscow has endorsed the proposal.

Analysts say Putin's comments appear designed to strengthen domestic support and signal confidence internationally as battlefield control shifts.

