QA Launch Simulabs: AI-Powered Learning Simulations That Redefine Real-World Skills Development

MENAFN - Pressat)To meet this challenge, leading training provider QA are introducing a new breed of training delivery.that mirror real workplace challenges. It's a step forward for the industry in how people learn and how businesses build capability.

Most technical training teaches skills in isolation. Learners follow instructions, complete tasks – and then struggle when faced with real-world ambiguity. They're not taught how to question, collaborate or make decisions under pressure. That's a problem, because performance depends on more than technical ability. It demands human skills – communication, critical thinking, adaptability.

Modern teams need more than technical know-how. They need to think, adapt and communicate better, too.

We've built something new and truly fit for the challenge: SimuLabs; our immersive, scenario–driven learning experiences. Learners step into realistic simulations, interact with engaging AI characters, and solve complex, open-ended problems – just like they would on the job.

Unlike traditional labs, SimuLabs develop both technical and soft skills in tandem. They're scalable, customisable and they apply across QA's leading technical training content. Whether you're upskilling cloud engineers or data analysts, SimuLabs prepare your people for the complexity of real roles.

Most solutions only offer fragments of what's needed: technical labs without human interaction, or soft skill simulators without real tasks.

SimuLabs is different, combining realism, complexity and adaptability in one experience.

Powered by AI, built for scale, and designed to reflect how people actually work.

Pragmatic, outcome–focused and built for measurable impact.

Helping teams build confidence, capability and performance – fast.

SimuLabs sets a new standard.

We believe learning should be immersive, adaptive and human. SimuLabs are the latest evolution in our promise to offer you“more ways to learn”, providing the agile, effective training needed to close skills gaps and power organisations for the future.

Simulabs' initial release includes technical content in Amazon S3 Static Website Management, AWS FinOps and LLM Application Security – with more to come.

