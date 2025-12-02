Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dot's Sanchar Saathi Pre-Install Rule 'Unconstitutional': Congress

Dot's Sanchar Saathi Pre-Install Rule 'Unconstitutional': Congress


2025-12-02 03:07:38
File photo of Congress flag

New Delhi- The Congress has rejected the directions of the Department of Telecommunications on pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in new mobile handsets as unconstitutional, and demanded its immediate rollback.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty.

“Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

“A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian. It is a means to watch over every movement, interaction and decision of each citizen,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

The move, he alleged, is part of the long series of“relentless assaults” on the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens, which will not be allowed to continue.

Kashmir Observer

