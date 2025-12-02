Fitch Maintains Neutral Outlook For CIS+ Banking Sectors Through Next Year

Fitch Ratings has maintained its neutral outlook for the banking sectors of the CIS+ region - comprising Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan - through 2026, Azernews reports. The rating agency stated that it expects the core credit factors and average sector indicators to remain generally stable. Resilient operating conditions and strong credit growth...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%