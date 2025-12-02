Fitch Maintains Neutral Outlook For CIS+ Banking Sectors Through Next Year
Fitch Ratings has maintained its neutral outlook for the banking sectors of the CIS+ region - comprising Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan - through 2026, Azernews reports. The rating agency stated that it expects the core credit factors and average sector indicators to remain generally stable. Resilient operating conditions and strong credit growth...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment