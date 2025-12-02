Azerbaijan's Central Bank Delegation Begins Working Visit To South Korea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA), has begun a working visit to the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

According to the information, the visit will include a series of bilateral meetings with Korea's financial supervisory authorities.

Discussions are expected to cover the macroeconomic outlook, improvements to financial sector regulatory frameworks, technological innovations, and other key topics.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen cooperation and expand the exchange of expertise between the two countries' financial sectors.