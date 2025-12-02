Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,110 Soldiers And 14 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,110 Soldiers And 14 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine


2025-12-02 03:05:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian Federation also lost 11,387 (+0) tanks, 23,679 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,768 (+14) artillery systems, 1,552 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 430 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), UAVs of operational-tactical level – 86,141 (+51), cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 68,641 (+58), special equipment – 4,011 (+1).

Read also: In Kherson, Russians attack rescuers extinguishing fire after drone attack

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 1, as of 22:00, there were 202 combat engagements on the front line

MENAFN02122025000193011044ID1110423413



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search