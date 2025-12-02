Russian Army Loses Another 1,110 Soldiers And 14 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian Federation also lost 11,387 (+0) tanks, 23,679 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,768 (+14) artillery systems, 1,552 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 430 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), UAVs of operational-tactical level – 86,141 (+51), cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 68,641 (+58), special equipment – 4,011 (+1).Read also: In Kherson, Russians attack rescuers extinguishing fire after drone attack
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 1, as of 22:00, there were 202 combat engagements on the front line
