Enemy Attacks Mykolaiv With Drones, Two People Suffer Acute Stress Reactions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday morning, at around 7:12 a.m., the city was attacked by Shahed-type strike UAVs. As a result of the attack, two people-a 78-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man-suffered acute stress reactions and were provided with medical assistance on the spot," he said.

Kim recalled that debris falling on the roof of a nine-story residential building caused a fire in the elevator shaft. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers, and the drone's warhead was removed from the roof by bomb disposal experts.

In addition, according to him, a warehouse was damaged and a fire in an open area was extinguished.

"Also in the evening, at about 7:16 p.m., Shahed-type strike UAVs attacked the city's industrial infrastructure. There were no casualties," Kim emphasized.

Frontline update: 155 clashes, fierce fighting insector

He also reported that yesterday the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community three times with FPV drones and struck the Kutsurub community, presumably with MLRS. As a result, windows of a private house in the village of Yaselka were damaged.

In total, six Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones were shot down/suppressed in the region during the day, Kim added.

We will remind you that on December 1, in Mykolaiv, as a result of a morning attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out on the roof of a multi-story buildin. However, no casualties were reported.