Enemy Attacks Mykolaiv With Drones, Two People Suffer Acute Stress Reactions
"Yesterday morning, at around 7:12 a.m., the city was attacked by Shahed-type strike UAVs. As a result of the attack, two people-a 78-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man-suffered acute stress reactions and were provided with medical assistance on the spot," he said.
Kim recalled that debris falling on the roof of a nine-story residential building caused a fire in the elevator shaft. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers, and the drone's warhead was removed from the roof by bomb disposal experts.
In addition, according to him, a warehouse was damaged and a fire in an open area was extinguished.
"Also in the evening, at about 7:16 p.m., Shahed-type strike UAVs attacked the city's industrial infrastructure. There were no casualties," Kim emphasized.Read also: Frontline update: 155 clashes, fierce fighting in Pokrovsk sector
He also reported that yesterday the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community three times with FPV drones and struck the Kutsurub community, presumably with MLRS. As a result, windows of a private house in the village of Yaselka were damaged.
In total, six Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones were shot down/suppressed in the region during the day, Kim added.
We will remind you that on December 1, in Mykolaiv, as a result of a morning attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out on the roof of a multi-story buildin. However, no casualties were reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment