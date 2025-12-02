Ballistic Strike On Dnipro: Victims Rise To 45, Four Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vladislav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Dnipro mourns those whose lives were cut short by yesterday's missile strike. By attacking the city, the Russians killed four residents,” Hayvanenko said.

According to the latest data, two more victims sought medical help. In total, there are 45 of them, he said.

At the same time, Hayvanenko added that in the Lychkiv community of the Samarivsky district, as a result of drone attacks on the evening of December 1 and the night of December 2, fires broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

In the Mezhiv community of the Synelnykiv district, a 79-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were injured as a result of the guided aerial bombs strikes.

In addition, the Russians struck the Nikopol and Pokrov communities.

Air defense forces shot down seven Russian UAVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 1, the Russians struck the center of Dnipro with a ballistic missile. There were reports of four dead and 43 injured.