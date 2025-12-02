Air Defense Forces Destroy 39 Of 62 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to the report, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 1, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 62 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), and the Donetsk region. More than 35 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 39 other types of drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Twenty UCAVs were recorded hitting eight locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Odesa region, a Russian attack on the night of December 2 damaged an energy facility, and critical infrastructure is currently operating on generators.