International Event In Azerbaijan Weighs Universities' Bit In Green Energy, Sustainability (PHOTO)

An international conference on the"Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability" is being held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The two-day conference is being held by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) under ADA University, with the partnership of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The event will encompass discussions on optimizing energy performance within academic institutions, deploying cutting-edge green technologies, and pioneering advancements in renewable energy and energy optimization, alongside fostering regional synergies in sustainable energy initiatives and ecological stewardship.

