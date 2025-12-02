403
ICSI To Attend AAO 2025 In Orlando, Advancing Technology In Eye Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) USA, November 2025: ICSI has announced that it will be attending the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place from October 18 to 20, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The annual meeting is one of the most respected gatherings in the eye care industry, bringing together professionals, researchers, and technology partners from around the world.
Connecting Innovation and Eye Care
This year's meeting will feature the AAOE Practice Management Program and AAOP Clinical Teams Program running from October 17-20, as well as Subspecialty Day 2025 on October 17 and 18. Attendees can also look forward to special events like the Illuminate Networking and Fundraising Evening on October 18, and an exclusive Universal Islands of Adventure experience on October 19, open only to AAO 2025 participants.
For ICSI, this event is more than a conference - it's a chance to engage with leaders in ophthalmology and demonstrate how smart technology can improve the way healthcare organizations deliver care and manage their operations.
Supporting Healthcare with Reliable IT Solutions
As a trusted IT company in Florida, ICSI focuses on building secure, scalable, and efficient IT infrastructures for medical and clinical environments. The company offers a wide range of services, including cybersecurity, cloud support, and digital system integration, helping healthcare providers work smarter and protect sensitive patient data.
Technology and healthcare go hand in hand. "Events like AAO 2025 allow them to connect directly with professionals who are shaping the future of medicine. Their goal is to support them with reliable IT systems that keep their focus where it belongs on patient care."
Empowering Ophthalmology Through Technology
ICSI's participation in AAO 2025 reflects its ongoing mission to empower healthcare professionals through technology-driven innovation. With an emphasis on data security, compliance, and digital transformation, the company continues to lead the way in supporting modern medical practices across Florida and beyond.
To learn more about ICSI's presence at AAO 2025 and its full range of IT and cybersecurity services, visit
About ICSI
ICSI is a Managed IT Services and Consulting firm headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, proudly serving clients since 1987. While we are deeply rooted in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and Florida. We also serve clients nationwide. In addition to our headquarters, we also have an office in Tampa, Florida, expanding our reach and responsiveness in the Southeast.
Our regional service areas include Annapolis, Arlington, Alexandria, Baltimore, Beltsville, Bethesda, Bowie, Catonsville, Clinton, College Park, Columbia, Falls Church, Fairfax, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, McLean, Raleigh, Reston, Rockville, Silver Spring, Tampa, Sarasota, and more.
We support a wide range of industries, including medical practices, nonprofit organizations, real estate agencies, construction companies, consulting firms, and engineering groups. Our customized IT solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring secure, efficient, and scalable technology environments across the country.
Media Contact:
ICSI
Phone: (410) 280-3000
Website:
