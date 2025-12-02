Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day


2025-12-02 03:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated in a cable on Tuesday the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the advent of his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of good health and welfare to the President and his people. (end) gta

MENAFN02122025000071011013ID1110423389



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search