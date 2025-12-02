403
UN Security Council Delegation Set to Make Visit to Lebanon, Syria
(MENAFN) A delegation comprising all 15 UN Security Council member states will travel to Lebanon and Syria this week, Slovenia's UN envoy Samuel Zbogar announced Monday as Ljubljana takes over the Council presidency.
Zbogar informed reporters that Slovenia will spearhead the mission during the first week of December, representing the Council's inaugural regional visit in six years and its first journey to Syria since Bashar al-Assad's regime collapsed and new leadership assumed control this year.
The envoy expressed hopes the diplomatic mission would restore confidence with the Syrian population, emphasizing "for 14 years, they had the feeling that the UN was not with them fighting the regime."
"At the same time, of course, we'll convey messages what we expect from Syria regarding inclusivity, fighting against terrorism and other elements," he added.
When questioned about recent lethal Israeli strikes in southern Syria, he stated: "We would definitely encourage dialogue between Syria and Israel, Syria and Lebanon, and Syria with all other neighbors," he said.
The high-stakes visit aligns with the first anniversary of the Assad regime's downfall on Dec. 8, 2024.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly 25 years, escaped to Russia last December, terminating the Baath Party regime's authority—a government controlling the nation since 1963. Sharaa's new transitional administration was established in January.
Slovenia's presidency will additionally showcase an open debate on "Leadership for Peace" and a Human Rights Day session focused on Afghanistan, Zbogar revealed, while the Council is anticipated to allocate substantial attention to Palestine and Ukraine throughout December.
