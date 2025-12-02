403
5G in Aviation Market Size to Reach USD 36,040.7 million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) December 02, 2025- Rising demand for uninterrupted and high-quality connectivity is a major factor driving revenue growth in the 5G in aviation market. Private 5G networks offer fast data transfer, ultra-low latency, enhanced security, high reliability, and support for many connected devices. These capabilities make them ideal for a wide range of airport applications—from real-time baggage tracking to advanced security surveillance. As airports increasingly seek to integrate real-time voice, video, and data communication into daily operations, they require network solutions that can support diverse and data-intensive workflows.
In August 2024, Gogo Business Aviation partnered with Skyservice Business Aviation—one of North America’s leading business aviation providers—to obtain Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Gogo 5G across six aircraft platforms. Gogo’s 5G service will enhance air-to-ground (ATG) inflight entertainment and connectivity for operators in North America, leveraging more than 159 network sites, including nine newly enabled locations in Canada as part of Gogo’s broader 5G expansion.
A key concern with 5G deployment in aviation is the potential for interference with aircraft systems, especially radio altimeters. Such disruptions could trigger false aural warnings or inaccurate altitude readings during critical flight phases, posing safety risks. This issue is particularly important for business aircraft, which rely on precise altitude measurements for safe landings in varied environments.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on technology segment, 5G in aviation market is segmented into Air-to-Ground (A2G) 5G networks, satellite-enabled 5G, hybrid solutions, onboard private 5g networks, and edge computing integration. Air-to-Ground (A2G) 5G networks segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Air-to-Ground (A2G) connectivity enables aircraft to access the internet by linking directly to terrestrial cellular towers. Unlike satellite systems, which depend on long-distance signal transmission between aircraft and orbiting satellites, A2G uses a much shorter communication loop, resulting in faster, low-latency connections. Additionally, A2G infrastructure is more cost-effective to deploy than satellite networks, especially for regional and medium-range aircraft operations.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024. Market growth is largely supported by rising demand for seamless connectivity and the rapid development of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and drone ecosystems. Although 5G presents some safety-related challenges—particularly regarding potential interference—it also unlocks significant advancements in communication, operational efficiency, passenger experience, and overall innovation within the aviation industry.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The 5G in Aviation market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the 5G in Aviation market report are:
oCollins Aerospace
oHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
oHoneywell International Inc.
oTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
oNokia Corporation
oIntelsat
oGogo Inc.
oPanasonic Avionics Corporation
oAirbus
oLockheed Martin Corporation
oNiral Networks
oNTT DATA Group Corporation
oAirspan Networks Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Airbus: In October 2025, Airbus and Ericsson deployed a private 5G network at Airbus’s Hamburg production facility, with another installation underway in Toulouse. This initiative aligns with Airbus’s broader digitalization strategy, focused on enhancing automation, improving traceability, and boosting operational efficiency while maintaining stringent safety and security standards.
Hrvatski Telekom: In June 2025, Croatia advanced its aviation digital transformation through the launch of the NextGen 5G Airports initiative, a €5.6 million project led by Hrvatski Telekom in partnership with Markoja, the University of Zagreb’s Faculty of Transport and Traffic Sciences, and the airports of Zagreb, Zadar, and Pula. The implementation of private 5G networks is expected to strengthen airport operations, safety, and the overall passenger experience.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the 5G in Aviation market based on technology, aircraft type, application, end-use, and region:
•Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oAir-to-Ground (A2G) 5G Networks
oSatellite-Enabled 5G
oHybrid Solutions
oOnboard Private 5G Networks
oEdge Computing Integration
•Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oCommercial Aircraft
oRegional Aircraft
oBusiness Jets
oCargo Aircraft
oMilitary & Government Aircraft
oUnmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) & UAM
•Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oPassenger Experience
oAircraft Operations
oAir Traffic Management (ATM)
oAirport Operations
oCargo & Logistics
oOthers
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oAirlines
oAirport
oAir Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs)
oTelecom Operators & Satellite Providers
oOthers
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
