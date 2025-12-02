Eesti Energia Subsidiary, Enefit Green, Divests Tolpanvaara Wind Farm In Finland
The agreed transaction value is approximately EUR 83 million.
Tolpanvaara is a 72 MW onshore wind farm located approximately 30 kilometres from Pudasjärvi, on state-owned land managed by Metsähallitus. The wind farm consists of 13 Nordex turbines and is capable of generating nearly 250 GWh of renewable electricity annually. Enefit Green made the final investment decision in December 2021, and the project was completed in spring 2024.
