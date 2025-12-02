Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Takes 2026 G20 Presidency, Pledges Focus on Economic Growth

2025-12-02 02:44:11
(MENAFN) The United States officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) nations on Monday, promising to steer the forum back toward economic expansion and “produce results,” according to the State Department.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results,” the State Department stated in its announcement.

The agency emphasized that the upcoming reforms will concentrate on three main priorities: fostering economic prosperity by reducing regulatory obstacles, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supply chains, and advancing cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

The G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, in 2026, coinciding with the United States’ 250th anniversary.

