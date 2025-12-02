403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Knesset resumes talks on controversial conscription bill
(MENAFN) The Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee resumed discussions on Monday regarding a proposed military conscription bill, amid growing tensions within the ruling coalition. The draft law seeks to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredi) from mandatory military service, sparking opposition criticism. Critics accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of advancing the bill to appease the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, which left the coalition earlier this year but could rejoin if the law passes.
Members of the Religious Zionism Party, including Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer, opposed the bill, calling it “shameful.” Sofer stated he would vote against the legislation even if it resulted in his dismissal by Netanyahu. Knesset members Michal Waldiger and Moshe Solomon echoed his stance, stressing that they would not support the bill without significant amendments.
Committee discussions are expected to continue in the coming days as the government seeks a version of the bill that can achieve coalition consensus. Without sufficient support, Netanyahu is unlikely to bring the bill to a vote.
The debate follows a Supreme Court ruling requiring the government to implement an “effective enforcement policy” against Haredi draft evasion within 45 days, including criminal, economic, and civil measures. Military service in Israel is compulsory for all men and women aged 18. The Haredi community, comprising roughly 13% of Israel’s 10 million population, argues that service threatens their religious identity and community structure, as many devote their lives to Torah study. Historically, most ultra-Orthodox men have avoided military service through deferments until reaching the exemption age of 26.
Members of the Religious Zionism Party, including Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer, opposed the bill, calling it “shameful.” Sofer stated he would vote against the legislation even if it resulted in his dismissal by Netanyahu. Knesset members Michal Waldiger and Moshe Solomon echoed his stance, stressing that they would not support the bill without significant amendments.
Committee discussions are expected to continue in the coming days as the government seeks a version of the bill that can achieve coalition consensus. Without sufficient support, Netanyahu is unlikely to bring the bill to a vote.
The debate follows a Supreme Court ruling requiring the government to implement an “effective enforcement policy” against Haredi draft evasion within 45 days, including criminal, economic, and civil measures. Military service in Israel is compulsory for all men and women aged 18. The Haredi community, comprising roughly 13% of Israel’s 10 million population, argues that service threatens their religious identity and community structure, as many devote their lives to Torah study. Historically, most ultra-Orthodox men have avoided military service through deferments until reaching the exemption age of 26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment