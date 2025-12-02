MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Antara NandyTel.:+ 91 967 451 5119E-mail: ...

Capgemini develops agentic AI solution to support UNICEF in improving youth access to green careers

New tool provides 24/7 personalized guidance to connect young people in Brazil with vital green skills and local careers in sustainability

Paris, December 2, 2025 – Building on its global partnership with UNICEF*, Capgemini, today announced the development of an AI-powered career assistant designed to help young people discover green learning opportunities and match them with meaningful careers that shape a sustainable future. The tool uses a new multi-agentic AI system to deliver personalized, round-the-clock career guidance to young people 1 in Brazil, including those in vulnerable areas and regions affected by climate change. The solution showcases what is possible at the intersection of AI, employability, and youth empowerment. Once refined and tested, the tool will support UNICEF's Green Rising initiative which has already mobilized more than 27 million young people with green skills . The solution was developed as part of Capgemini's annual Global Data Science Challenge (GDSC), a company-wide initiative where all employees are given the opportunity to apply their data and AI expertise to help solve a critical global challenge.

According to the Capgemini Research Institute and UNICEF's Generation Unlimited recent report, Youth Perspectives on Climate: Preparing for a Sustainable Future, over half of young people are interested in green jobs, but only 44% feel they have the right skills. The new AI agent aims to help close this gap by guiding users toward real, local opportunities that support both career development and climate action.

Acting as a digital career companion, the solution aims to conduct conversational interviews to understand a young person's skills, interests, and aspirations, and then match them to green jobs. It also identifies skill gaps and recommends locally relevant training options. GDSC participants worked with datasets including green job listings and training programs validated by UNICEF Brazil. The winning solution will be made available under an open-source license, enabling broader adoption and impact. Building on the multi-year global partnership between Capgemini and UNICEF, launched in 2023, this is one of the ways Capgemini is supporting UNICEF to empower youth through education and awareness programs, skills development, and support for climate action.

“Young people around the world not only feel the urgency of the climate crisis but also want to be part of the solution. With this multi-agentic AI tool combined with the vision of our partnership with UNICEF, we're enabling young people to explore green career paths tailored for their personal context and ambitions,” said Niraj Parihar, CEO of Insights and Data Global Business Line and member of the Group Executive Committee.“At Capgemini, we are committed to creating real impact by equipping our employees with intelligent data and AI tools and opportunities to solve real-world problems. This challenge is a concrete example of how AI and human collaboration can be an agent of positive change for the people, society and the planet.”

The winning team from Germany developed the AI-powered 'Green Career Assistant', designed to act as a personal career coach for young people. The solution combines the conversational nature of generative AI with the structured logic of knowledge graphs, ensuring natural dialogue, reliable information, and verifiable decision-making. It is also transparent about the reasoning behind its recommendations. Currently being evaluated using AI-simulated personas to test real-life effectiveness, early results show a near 80% success rate in matching users to relevant green job and training paths, with strong user experience ratings.

“Every young person deserves a dignified livelihood,” said Nadi Albino, Deputy Director of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited.“As AI reshapes work changing nearly 40% of core skills by 2030, personalized upskilling tools like an AI career assistant can help bridge global divides and connect youth to green economy opportunities.”

GDSC 2025: Empowering employees to design AI agents for youth empowerment

Open to all employees globally, Capgemini's Global Data Science Challenge encourages participants to apply their data and AI skills to address urgent societal needs. This year's challenge mobilized nearly 1,500 people across 40 countries.

Enabled by Capgemini's tech partners AWS and Mistral AI, the solution is initially designed to reach and uplift a large number of young people locally in Brazil, with the potential to scaling globally. Mistral AI, a leader in innovative AI model development with open and flexible solutions, provided the AI models and tools used in the challenge. Building on its partnership with Capgemini across 9 years of GDSC competitions, AWS again delivered its leading cloud-based AI infrastructure, supporting the deployment and enabling the orchestration of the AI agents that power the solution.

To find more about the Global Data Science Challenge, click here.

About UNICEF's Generation Unlimited

Launched by the UN Secretary-General at the 2018 UN General Assembly, UNICEF's Generation Unlimited is a leading global Public-Private-Youth Partnership on a mission to skill and connect the world's 1.8 billion young people to opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact. The partnership brings together global organisations and leaders including Heads of State, CEOs, Heads of UN agencies, and civil society champions with young people to co-create and deliver innovative solutions on a global scale.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

1 Young people are in the 16-24 age group

