Syrian president meets US envoy to discuss regional developments
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Monday with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to discuss the latest regional developments and issues of mutual concern. The meeting was held in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency on social media platform X.
No specific details were released regarding the discussions, but the talks occurred amid ongoing regional instability and renewed diplomatic efforts concerning Syria.
Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, marking the end of the Baath Party regime that had governed since 1963. Sharaa’s transitional administration was formed in January as the country navigates this new political phase.
