Al Jazeera Media Network, Es'hailsat Sign Mou To Develop Broadcasting Solutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Network and Es'hailSat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in satellite communication services, ground station infrastructure, and crisis and disaster management systems, to ensure the continuity of services and the enhancement of operations.

Ibrahim Abdulla Al-Obaidli, Deputy Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, said,“This memorandum represents an important stage in the Network's ongoing efforts to remain up to date with new innovations and emerging technologies in the sector. It is an additional step towards expanding Al Jazeera's broadcast reach and reinforcing its global presence.”

Al-Obaidli added that the memorandum will contribute to further strengthening the existing cooperation between Al Jazeera Media Network and Es'hailSat in the field of satellite and terrestrial communications, ensuring continuity and reliability of services. He affirmed that Es'hailSat is a key partner of the Network.

Commenting on the MoU, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, President and Chief Executive Officer of Es'hailSat, said,“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Al Jazeera, bringing together the technical expertise of Es'hailSat with the pioneering role of Al Jazeera Media Network in operating and managing television and satellite channels. We fully understand Al Jazeera's need for strategic infrastructure in ground stations, crisis management solutions, and business continuity systems. Our aim is to collaborate and support this initiative, not only to improve operational management, but also to enhance efficiency and resilience.”