Poland Sees Expanding Investment Opportunities With Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Poland is eyeing deeper economic and investment cooperation with Qatar across multiple sectors, building on years of strong energy ties, Ambassador of the Republic Poland to the State of Qatar H E Tomasz Sadziński said on the sidelines of the Poland-Qatar Investment Forum held recently.

Highlighting the long-standing partnership in liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Ambassador noted that energy remains the backbone of bilateral trade.

Speaking to The Peninsula, he said,“We have been a strategic partner for Qatar and have been purchasing Qatari LNG since 2015. And this remains the fundamental quality in our bilateral relationship”.

Bilateral trade currently stands at around QR5bn, largely driven by LNG imports. Polish exports to Qatar account for roughly QR750m ($200m), a figure Sadziński believes has significant room for growth.



“There is a lot of potential,” he said.“We have not had a major investment from Qatar in Poland. We've had the Qatar Airways European Call Center located in Poland, but we would like to expand into new sectors, and this forum is a tool to open the eyes of the business community here to the opportunities that exist in both countries.”

Among the promising avenues for investment, the Ambassador pointed to Poland's booming tourism and hospitality industries.“Some traditional sectors like hospitality are open for grabs in Poland has been growing rapidly, and we often hear from our Qatari friends that they return saying their experience in Poland was truly exceptional.” he said.

He also underscored Poland's ambitious energy transformation plans, stressing the need for international investment.

“We need a lot of support from foreign investors in terms of the energy transformation. Not only renewables and energy storage, but potentially in the future bigger projects such as small and modular reactors funded by the private sector, which may become the backbone of the energy sector in Poland in the coming years.” Sadziński emphasised that the primary goal of the forum is to foster direct connections between companies and strengthen business confidence.“The key objective is simple, which is to establish relationships, trust, direct contacts, and then also support bilateral visits to both countries. If I look around the crowd here, you can see people from both sides talking and exchanging business cards.”

Around 60 Polish delegates representing 31 companies attended the forum, which featured a series of B2B meetings aimed at exploring partnerships.

“We will now continue with B2B sessions, and hopefully the discussions will elevate in the coming days because some of the businesses are staying here to advance these talks,” he added.