WHO Highlights HIV Stagnation Amid Funding Cuts
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned on Monday that 1.3 million individuals were diagnosed with HIV in 2024, emphasizing a pronounced slowdown in global prevention initiatives as reductions in foreign aid disrupt treatment, testing, and community-driven programs worldwide.
On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the WHO noted that the worldwide AIDS response has reached a “critical crossroads,” with new infections disproportionately impacting the planet’s most vulnerable populations.
“We face significant challenges, with cuts to international funding and prevention stalling,” stated Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“At the same time, we have significant opportunities … Expanding access to new tools must be priority number one.”
The UN health organization also warned that stigma, discrimination, and legal obstacles continue to hinder those at highest risk from obtaining healthcare services.
Globally, approximately 40.8 million people were living with HIV in 2024, while 630,000 individuals succumbed to HIV-related illnesses.
The WHO reported that abrupt reductions in international financing this year produced “severe and immediate” consequences, leading to scaled-back or suspended prevention, testing, and treatment programs in several nations.
The AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition indicated that 2.5 million people who relied on PrEP in 2024 lost access in 2025 solely due to donor reductions, a setback that the WHO warned could have enduring repercussions.
Despite the financial challenges, the health organization highlighted notable advancements in 2025 with the arrival of lenacapavir (LEN), a highly effective, biannual injectable approved by the WHO as a new pre-exposure prophylaxis option.
