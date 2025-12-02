403
New 'Girmitiya Organization' Formed In New Delhi To Strengthen Global Indian Diaspora Connections
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: A new global initiative, the 'Girmitiya Organization,' was formally announced in New Delhi under the leadership of Shardanand Hiranand from the Netherlands, along with prominent members from the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States of America. The formation marks a significant step toward uniting the descendants of Indian indentured laborers known as Girmitiyas and strengthening cultural and emotional ties with India.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, congratulated the founders for this historic initiative and emphasized the importance of preserving the shared heritage of the Indian diaspora. "The Girmitiya community represents courage, endurance, and a deep-rooted connection to India. This organization will act as a bridge of culture, compassion, and collaboration," said Dr. Marwah.
Shri Vijay Jolly, Senior BJP Leader, lauded the effort and highlighted India's commitment to engaging with its global diaspora. He noted that such movements play a vital role in enhancing India's image and influence worldwide through people-to-people connections.
Shardanand Hiranand, Founder of the Girmitiya Organization, expressed his gratitude to all the supporters and participants present at the launch. He announced that the organization will soon finalize its vision, mission, objectives, and activities, aimed at cultural exchange, educational initiatives, and global cooperation among Girmitiya descendants.
The event concluded with a shared resolve to promote the spirit of unity, heritage, and global Indian identity through the newly formed Girmitiya Organization.
