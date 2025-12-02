Authorities Launch Digital Access To New Government Cancer Insurance Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – Authorities on Tuesday launched a new system that allows citizens covered by the government's cancer-treatment insurance program to obtain their digital insurance cards through the Sanad mobile application.The rollout is the first step toward activating the national insurance scheme at the King Hussein Cancer Center, which will officially begin on January 1, 2026.The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship also introduced an online platform – gov – where citizens can enter their national ID number to check whether they are included in the new government coverage.To download the digital card, users must log into their personal Sanad account, open the "My Documents" section, and select the "Care Insurance" card.The launch follows an agreement signed in June between the government and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation to establish a national insurance program for cancer treatment. The agreement sets out how services will be delivered and aims to ensure the system is transparent, fair, and financially sustainable.The new insurance program will cover around 4.1 million Jordanians, funded with JD124 million allocated in the 2026 state budget. The King Hussein Cancer Foundation will provide an additional JD8.5 million to support the program.Eligible groups include:– All Jordanians 19 years old and younger– All Jordanians 60 years and older– Beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund and their familiesThese groups are included only if they do not already have military or private health insurance.Officials say the program marks a significant expansion of the Kingdom's social protection system and will help ensure that vulnerable groups have consistent access to cancer treatment at the country's leading specialty center.