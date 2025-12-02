Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates UAE And Laos On National Days

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its National Day.

Azernews reports that the ministry conveyed its message in a post on its official X account.

“We extend our congratulations to our friendly United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its National Day and convey our best wishes to its people and government. Happy National Day, UAE!” the post read.

In a separate message, the Foreign Ministry also congratulated Laos on its National Day:

“We sincerely congratulate the people and government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on the occasion of its National Day. Happy National Day, Laos!”