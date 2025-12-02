403
Japanese News Agency Protests Unauthorized AI Use of Articles
(MENAFN) A Japanese news organization on Monday formally protested against a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) generative firm for the "unauthorized" usage of its content, demanding appropriate compensation.
In a correspondence addressed to California-based Perplexity AI, Inc. (PAI), Kyodo News President Toshimitsu Sawai urged the US startup to "immediately" cease using articles published on the 47 News website and provide restitution for the alleged "damages."
The news agency cautioned that legal action would follow if PAI did not comply with the request. There has been no immediate comment from PAI regarding the matter.
According to the letter, "Kyodo News has confirmed that its distributed articles are being reproduced and used by PAI without any permission, and that PAI has repeatedly accessed the website titled '47 NEWS' which features articles created by Kyodo News hundreds of thousands of times over a period of approximately one year starting in August 2024."
The correspondence further claimed that PAI presents generated content containing inaccuracies while referencing Kyodo News' name and articles, which "significantly damages the trust and brand value" of the Tokyo-based wire service.
The letter asserted that PAI's operations violate the news agency's reproduction rights and represent "unfair competition" under the Japanese Unfair Competition Prevention Act.
It also emphasized that PAI’s repeated "free-riding" on these articles without paying license fees or royalties is entirely unacceptable.
The letter warned that such "unrestrained" copyright infringements could undermine the accurate and reliable journalism that underpins democratic society.
