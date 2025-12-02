403
UAE Amb.: Kuwaiti-Emirati Ties Head Towards Broader Horizons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Matar Al-Neyad, affirmed on Monday that Kuwaiti-Emirati ties are heading towards broader horizons of cooperation and sustainable partnership.
In a press statement marking the 54th UAE National Day, Ambassador Al-Neyadi revealed that this year saw the signing of 16 accords in various domains, which would further boost relations.
He revealed that non-oil commercial exchange reached USD seven billion in the first half of 2025, an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year.
The same category in the last nine months saw a growth of USD 10 billion, an increase of 7.6 percent from last year, he said.
He asserted that Kuwait was one of the UAE's important commercial partners, adding that Kuwait's non-oil exports to the UAE amounted 20 percent.
Ambassador Al-Neyadi predicted that commercial exchange between the two countries this year would witness an increase in exports, affirming that this reflected the two countries' strong relations.
The diplomat mentioned the recent UAE leadership's announcement regarding celebrating decades of relations on January 29, saying that it was another indication of the strength of ties.
Ambassador Al-Neyadi indicated that his country's National Day celebration this year would focus on remembering the founding of the country and the continuous achievements throughout the decades whether in politics, the economy, technology, renewable energy and other domains. (end)
