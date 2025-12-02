Offer Update

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) on 24 September 2025 in conjunction with Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC, in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/26 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £20 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offer by Northern 2 VCT PLC to raise a total of up to £10 million closed to applications on 12 November 2025. The offer by Northern 3 VCT PLC to raise a total of up to £20 million in the 2025/26 tax year remains open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case, no later than 12 noon on 31 March 2026 and subject to the Directors' right to close the offers at any time.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.