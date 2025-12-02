FTMO Building Global Trading Powerhouse Completes Acquisition Of OANDA From CVC

PRAGUE, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FTMO, a global leader in modern prop trading, has completed the acquisition of OANDA Global Corporation (“OANDA”), one of the world's leading online trading groups. The transaction has been in process since the beginning of this year, when FTMO signed a purchase agreement with the previous owner, CVC Asia Fund IV (“CVC”), subject to customary regulatory approvals. In November, FTMO secured the last necessary regulatory approval, and on December 1, successfully finalized the deal. According to FTMO founders Otakar Šuffner and Marek Vašíček, this marks a key milestone in their journey to build a global trading powerhouse covering modern prop trading, brokerage and other relevant services.

OANDA is a leading global digital platform for active traders, offering multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to retail and corporate clients. Since its founding in 1996, OANDA has established regulated entities and leadership teams in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, London, Warsaw, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. The group had been owned by the investment fund CVC since 2018. For FTMO, a leading technology company focused on education and proprietary trading support, this represents another in a series of successful strategic acquisitions.

The successful closing of the transaction was subject to securing approvals from a total of five regulators, a comprehensive process that took approximately eight months. FTMO obtained the final necessary approval in November, and on December 1, FTMO successfully closed the acquisition. The parties do not disclose the value of the transaction. FTMO plans to maintain the OANDA group as a fully standalone business.

“We will continue to focus on our core business – a modern prop trading platform where we rank among the leaders. The long-term plan is to build a trading powerhouse, which will service traders on all levels – modern prop trading, brokerage with the relevant tools. OANDA, a broker with licenses in eight key markets across the world, is the perfect fit to this vision,” explains Otakar Šuffner, co-founder and CEO of FTMO, regarding the motivation behind the acquisition.

“We are excited to work with OANDA's team, given their impressive track record in complex regulated markets, strong approach to risk management and customer-centric philosophy. We believe that our connection will be beneficial for the whole market including our customers. Together, we form a unique group of companies with extensive expertise that has not existed on the market up until now,” adds Marek Vašíček, fellow co-founder and CTO of FTMO.

Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented:“Today, we mark a pivotal moment as OANDA officially joins the FTMO ecosystem. OANDA's strength has always been rooted in our commitment to operating as a client-focused, trusted, regulated global group. This acquisition enables us to significantly accelerate our growth, and to deliver even more innovative, integrated and smarter trading experiences for our clients.”

In connection with the transaction, Milbank LLP (Hong Kong) acted as its legal advisor to CVC, while Nomura and Santander served as its joint financial advisors. FTMO retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal advisors.

FTMO is a leading global provider of educational and training services, offering its clients the opportunity to test and develop their trading skills and risk management. FTMO delivers its services in more than 140 countries worldwide. Since its founding in 2015, the company has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award for the fastest-growing tech companies in Central Europe five times. Its founders were named EY Technology Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022 in the Czech Republic and have received several other awards as well.

Founded in 1996, OANDA is one of the world's leading online trading groups, offering multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe. From its roots providing free exchange rate data on the Internet to launching a FX trading platform that helped pioneer web-based currency trading, OANDA remains dedicated to building smarter trading experiences.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, London, Warsaw, Singapore, Tokyo, the British Virgin Islands and Sydney, OANDA enables retail clients to trade in a variety of asset classes on an award-winning trading platform. Depending on geographical location, these may include derivatives of FX, equity indices, shares, commodities, treasuries, precious metals, and digital currencies.

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €200 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of approximately €243 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 150+ companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €165 billion and employ over 600,000 people. For further information about CVC users can visit: .

CVC has one of the largest and longest-established pan-regional office networks of any private equity business in Asia and has been active in the region since 1999. CVC's Asia private equity strategy is focused on control, co- control and structured minority investments in high quality businesses in core consumer and services sectors across Asia. Typical enterprise values are between $250 million and $1.5 billion. For further information about CVC's Asia Pacific funds users can visit:.

