Common Ground Expands In The Philippines: A New Standard For Flexible Work In North Quezon City

Common Ground, a premium operator of coworking spaces under The Flexi Group, announces the opening of its newest location in partnership with Corsan Realty Corporation - Common Ground Don Antonio, a premier workspace and events hub in the northern part of Quezon City, Don Antonio.

Spanning 1,500 square meters in One Felicity Center, the workspace will be highly accessible from Commonwealth Avenue and Holy Spirit Drive, and will soon be connected to the much anticipated Don Antonio MRT station. This expansion is The Flexi Group's 5th location in Manila and showcases the group's continued dedication to serving the dynamic and fast-growing SME market in North QC. This expansion delivers a crucial, cost-efficient workspace option and significantly contributes to building a wider, professional network spanning more key parts of Manila for our members.

Common Ground Don Antonio offers modern coworking facilities for over 270 members with key features including an in-house cafe, fully equipped meeting rooms and event spaces, on-site training facilities, and private offices for 4 to 100+ pax. The design blends Common Ground's signature Southeast Asian heritage with velvet, rattan, and state-of-the-art tech, fostering community, collaboration and productivity.

The new location puts work and lifestyle needs within easy reach, delivering an unbeatable location and future-proof connectivity, surrounded by everyday essentials, from dining at Ever Gotesco Commonwealth and Shopwise to banks and cafés. The Don Antonio MRT Station, part of the MRT 7 line, will strengthen the area's reputation as a transit-friendly hub, enabling 35-minute commutes between Quezon City and Bulacan.

The Philippines represents a key emerging market for Common Ground, with the group doubling its footprint in Manila in Q1 2026, with further site acquisitions planned in 2026. By partnering with Corsan Realty, a leading developer in the Philippines, Common Ground expands on their pioneering experience in asset light collaboration across Asia. This strategy delivers convenient and accessible workspace solutions to the rapidly expanding suburban areas of Metro Manila.

“This partnership between Corsan Realty, a long-term steward of Commonwealth Avenue's growth since 1988, and Common Ground, the leading flexible workspace innovator, represents a powerful synergy. We are delivering more than just a building; we are launching a dynamic, MRT-accessible hub that champions community building, professional networking, and long-term success for every member in the Don Antonio area. This collaboration defines the next chapter of growth for the entire community.” said Carlos Coronel, President of Corsan Realty Corporation.

"We are delighted to partner with Corsan Realty to open our 5th Common Ground location in the Philippines. This is a critical step in The Flexi Group's ambitious growth plans for greater Manila, signifying an important expansion into the city's North. This new location embodies the future of our operations and directly supports our goal of fostering regional connectivity - delivering a stronger, wider professional network for our members”. said Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group.

About Common Ground

Common Ground, founded in 2017, is South East Asia's leading coworking space provider, offering

stylish and functional environments for SMEs, and enterprise teams. Our first location in the

Philippines opened in the Philippines in 2018 and has since expanded to 5 locations across Greater Manila. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, Common Ground is known for its premium workspaces, meeting rooms and event spaces, and lifestyle perks such as wellness partnerships and carefully curated community events. Common Ground is part of The Flexi Group.

For more information please visit

...

About The Flexi Group

Founded in 2022 following the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading flexible workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 8 countries in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of collective experience in designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region's largest operators with over 50 locations.

Please visit for more information.

About Corsan Realty Corporation

Corsan Realty is a distinguished real estate development, ownership, and management firm

operating since 1988. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning residential and commercial

properties across Metropolitan Manila and Luzon, the Corporation is rooted in creating exceptional value for its tenants and the communities it serves. Corsan Realty is recognized as a pioneering developer, having played a pivotal role in transforming key areas, including the Don Antonio and Commonwealth Avenue corridor, into vibrant commercial hubs. Notable past projects include the JOCFER Building, JOCFER Annex Building, One Felicity Center, and the Don Antonio Sports Center.

For more information, please contact +63 (2) 8951-1615, +63 (2) 8951-1625, +63 (917) 620 5441