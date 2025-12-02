Indian Army's BUPL Cricket League Begins In Rajouri's Nowshera

The Brigadier Usman Premier League (BUPL) 2025-26, a cricket tournament organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, has begun in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. The event aims to promote sports, strengthen community bonding, and keep the youth away from drugs.

Community Lauds Army's Initiative

Player Kashif Wani lauded the initiative, saying, "We congratulate the Indian Army for protecting our country and the borders... At the same time, it's also engaging the youth in staying away from drugs and other such activities... Currently, 16 teams are participating. So, approximately 270-280 players are participating in this event. As for the other cultural activities organised here, approximately 2,000-3,000 children participate in this tournament..."

Sohail Dar of Asan Warriors highlighted the importance of the tournament. "The Army's primary goal is to reconnect with our youth, who are currently being distracted by drugs. Sports activities serve as a way to re-engage them, bringing them back to the sports field and helping them escape the toxicity that has infiltrated our society. It also fosters brotherhood in which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all participate together," he said.

Gulam Mustafa, captain of Peer Panjal Royals, said the event provides a vital platform for local talent. "This tournament, named after Brigadier Usman, offers us a great opportunity to showcase our talent and stay away from drugs. Most of our boys come together, meet, play and get to know each other, fostering a sense of brotherhood. The tournament is fully organised by the Army. It protects our borders and also provides us with opportunities to play. This is a very big event for us, very big," he noted.

Physical Education Teacher Pankaj Thakur also praised the effort, "The matches that the Indian Army is organising here are a very good initiative to keep children away from drugs... 16 teams are participating in this... From here, we will learn how capable each child is and how far they will go in the future..."

BJP leader Ravinder Raina expressed his appreciation for the Army's involvement. "The Army has organised a cricket tournament in Nowshera near the LoC in memory of Brigadier Usman Sahib, with many youngsters participating. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army. While our Army dedicates itself entirely to the defence of the country, this excellent initiative has provided the youth an opportunity to showcase their competitiveness, talents and capabilities in sports and bring honour to the nation worldwide," he said.

Match Day 1 Highlights

Match 1: FCC Bajabain vs Sikh Cricket Club

In Match 1, FCC Bajabain defeated Sikh Cricket Club by six wickets. Sikh Cricket Club posted 118/4 in 15 overs. FCC Bajabain chased down the target with 122/4 in 12.3 overs. Ranjeet Singh of FCC Bajabain was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 91.

Match 2: Lam Cricket Club vs Rajput Cricket Club

In Match 2, Lam Cricket Club beat Rajput Cricket Club by three wickets. Rajput Cricket Club, batting first, were restricted to 104/8 in 15 overs. Lam Cricket Club reached 105/7 in 14.3 overs, with Irfan Khan adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

The tournament is being organised by the Lam Battalion under the aegis of the Nowshera Brigade as part of Operation Sadbhavna. (ANI)

