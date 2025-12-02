Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices DROP Slightly On December 2: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Prices DROP Slightly On December 2: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-12-02 02:00:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the drop on December 2nd? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata

 

Gold prices dropped slightly on Tuesday. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹9,465/gram, a decrease of ₹321. The price for 10 grams is ₹94,650, down by ₹3,210.

Kolkata prices: 22K gold is ₹11,935/gram (down ₹25), and 24K gold is ₹13,020/gram (down ₹28). The price for 10 grams of 22K is ₹1,19,350, a drop of ₹250.

Hyderabad: 22K gold at ₹94,650/10g, 24K at ₹1,19,350/10g. Patna: 22K gold at ₹1,19,400/10g, 24K at ₹1,30,250/10g. Prices have dropped since yesterday.

Mumbai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹94,650, 24K is ₹1,19,350. Delhi: 10g of 22K gold is ₹1,19,500, 24K is ₹1,30,350. Prices have fallen in both cities.

Jaipur: 10g of 22K gold is ₹1,19,500, 24K is ₹1,30,350. Chennai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹12,040, 24K is ₹1,31,350. Prices have dropped in both cities.

MENAFN02122025007385015968ID1110423137



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search