Gold Prices DROP Slightly On December 2: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the drop on December 2nd? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata

Gold prices dropped slightly on Tuesday. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹9,465/gram, a decrease of ₹321. The price for 10 grams is ₹94,650, down by ₹3,210.

Kolkata prices: 22K gold is ₹11,935/gram (down ₹25), and 24K gold is ₹13,020/gram (down ₹28). The price for 10 grams of 22K is ₹1,19,350, a drop of ₹250.

Hyderabad: 22K gold at ₹94,650/10g, 24K at ₹1,19,350/10g. Patna: 22K gold at ₹1,19,400/10g, 24K at ₹1,30,250/10g. Prices have dropped since yesterday.

Mumbai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹94,650, 24K is ₹1,19,350. Delhi: 10g of 22K gold is ₹1,19,500, 24K is ₹1,30,350. Prices have fallen in both cities.

Jaipur: 10g of 22K gold is ₹1,19,500, 24K is ₹1,30,350. Chennai: 10g of 22K gold is ₹12,040, 24K is ₹1,31,350. Prices have dropped in both cities.