Hong Kong Tensions Rise As Deadly Fire Fuels Anti-Authority Anger

Hong Kong is witnessing fresh turbulence after its deadliest high-rise fire in decades, with 146 deaths and hundreds missing. Public anger over alleged negligence has triggered mass mourning despite Beijing's warnings under the national security law. Calls for an independent probe are growing, as online forums ignite unrest beneath the surface.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.