'Dream Of Millennials': Tamil Nadu Bus Driver Installs Toy Steering For Kids Internet Goes Aww (WATCH)

A bus driver from Tamil Nadu has gone viral on the internet as the newest“pookie,” a term the digital generation lovingly reserves for someone irresistibly adorable. And the reason behind this viral affection is his heartwarming gesture exclusively for the children aboard his daily route.

In the now viral video, the driver is seen driving his public bus through bustling traffic. It wasn't his driving through chaotic lanes that stole the show. Instead, the Internet melted over a tiny miniature, fake steering wheel he had installed on the corner opposite his seat.

As the clip goes, a young boy is seen sitting, gleefully gripping the little wheel, enthusiastically imitating the driver's every move. Each time the bus veered left or right, the child turned his pint-sized wheel with intense concentration, earning delighted smiles from female passengers around him. The child mimicked the driver's actions so adorably that it became the soul of the video.

A bus driver installed a mini steering wheel for kids so they can drive with him. It's not real driving, just a kind little gesture that makes their bus ride feel special. twitter/ZQIiWBivqd

- Karl Marx2.O (@Marx2PointO) November 30, 2025

Many users called the bus driver a“pookie” and others even noted how beautifully the driver had decorated the bus interior. The front area displayed idols of deities such as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the gear itself was wrapped in tulle-like fabric, transforming it into what some described as a doll-like masterpiece.

A user wrote,,“Kid is living the dream of many millennials.”

Another commented,“That's the best thing I have ever seen.”